Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.19% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $108.03. 173,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,680. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

