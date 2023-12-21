Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

FNDE traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 86,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,684. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.