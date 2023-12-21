Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,232 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

