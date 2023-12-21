Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.43. The stock had a trading volume of 325,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,017. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $278.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

