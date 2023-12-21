Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 126,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,441. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

