Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,526,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.28. 687,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

