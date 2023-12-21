Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.28. 53,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $61.87.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.