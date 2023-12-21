Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 150,168 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 1,173,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
