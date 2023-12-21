Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 2,077 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

VHT traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.04. 51,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.57 and a 200 day moving average of $240.31. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

