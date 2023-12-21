Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 2,519 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 454,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,998. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

