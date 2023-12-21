Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 263 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 0.86% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.78. 399,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,605. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

