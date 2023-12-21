Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 730 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG remained flat at $168.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 635,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,115. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

