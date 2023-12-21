Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 4.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $21,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $372.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,869. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.84 and a 200 day moving average of $345.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $376.34.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

