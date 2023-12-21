JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 98,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 49,995 shares.The stock last traded at $84.37 and had previously closed at $83.71.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,075,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,104,000 after buying an additional 3,001,725 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

