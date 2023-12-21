JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLYW. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.79.

FLYW opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. Flywire has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $31,332.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $31,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $337,179.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,115,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,772. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth $3,147,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

