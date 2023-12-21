JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of PLYM opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -206.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 200,361 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

