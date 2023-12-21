JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Raised by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

