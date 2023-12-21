JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.93. 409,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,791. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

