JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Holdings Lifted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 664,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,663. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.