JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is HB Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.7% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $351,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.36 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.