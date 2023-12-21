JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.41

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 885077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

