Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,375 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. owned about 0.31% of Matrix Service worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 792.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Matrix Service

In related news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,034.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at $570,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,034.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at $570,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,461 shares of company stock worth $235,535. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MTRX. StockNews.com lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Matrix Service from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

Shares of MTRX opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.23 million. Research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

