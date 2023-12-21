Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. BorgWarner comprises about 2.7% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

