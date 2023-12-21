Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,935 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,935 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DVN opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

