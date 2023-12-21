Keene & Associates Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 2.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

