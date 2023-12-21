Keene & Associates Inc. Buys 290 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,043.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,125 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

