Keene & Associates Inc. Buys 406 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in General Dynamics by 78.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 103.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE GD opened at $249.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

