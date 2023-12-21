Keene & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.3 %

Avanos Medical stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.60 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading

