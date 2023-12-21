Keene & Associates Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $446,531,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

