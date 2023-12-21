Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.1% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $192.92 billion, a PE ratio of -114.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

