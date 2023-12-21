Keene & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in FMC by 93,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after buying an additional 56,794,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 521,454 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

