Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 2.3% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

GOLD opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.00%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

