Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,077,036 shares of company stock valued at $474,830,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

