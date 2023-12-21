Keene & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,710 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 551,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after acquiring an additional 443,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,790,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,515,000 after acquiring an additional 341,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $114.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $142.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.12.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

