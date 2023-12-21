Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

