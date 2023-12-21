Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

KD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $19.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.55. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kyndryl will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 142.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 100.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

