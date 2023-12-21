Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Boosted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $29,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $220.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $224.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

