Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $754.93 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $781.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

