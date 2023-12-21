Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,178,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,216,000 after acquiring an additional 360,284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,532,000 after acquiring an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

