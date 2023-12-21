LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Up to $5.09

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $5.29. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 6,915 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 544.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

