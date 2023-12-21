Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Up 7.1%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 1,278,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,824,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Lilium Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 76.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 15,976.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

