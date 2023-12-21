Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 71.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

LQDA stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -0.08.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 314.38% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,163.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs purchased 139,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,117,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 56.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 47,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

