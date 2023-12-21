Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,067 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.40 and its 200 day moving average is $213.83. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.