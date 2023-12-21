LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) CEO Sean Dollinger Acquires 23,100 Shares

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Dollinger bought 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,806,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,910,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sean Dollinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sean Dollinger purchased 12,551 shares of LQR House stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $60,244.80.

LQR House Stock Performance

Shares of LQR stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. LQR House Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $435.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LQR House ( NASDAQ:LQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($28.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($25.80). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LQR House Inc. will post -31.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LQR House in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

