Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) CFO Meghan Frank Sells 1,553 Shares

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $505.15 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $511.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.74. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

