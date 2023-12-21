Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $506.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,595. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $511.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.47.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

