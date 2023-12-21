Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $3.16

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.30. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 857,093 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 965.60% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

