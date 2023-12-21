Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $234.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.41% and a negative net margin of 4,340.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, insider Harlan Waksal acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $186,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.