M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.43

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.43 and last traded at $127.26, with a volume of 79289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,461 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,909,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $16,311,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

