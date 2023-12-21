MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Up 6.6%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.25. 95,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 582,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

MacroGenics Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,287,634.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

